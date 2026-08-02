Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mueller Water Products from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $29,965.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,946 shares in the company, valued at $631,882.18. The trade was a 4.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 205,269 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,934,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,217,000 after buying an additional 714,913 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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