Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 15100119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.03 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Myriad Genetics's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

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Myriad Genetics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Myriad Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is implementing initiatives focused on improving efficiency, productivity and scalability. Myriad is also engaging with payers and pursuing revenue-cycle changes intended to make reimbursement more predictable and improve performance over time. Myriad Genetics second-quarter financial results

Management is implementing initiatives focused on improving efficiency, productivity and scalability. Myriad is also engaging with payers and pursuing revenue-cycle changes intended to make reimbursement more predictable and improve performance over time. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call, management discussed efforts to improve reimbursement, operating efficiency and the scalability of the business. Investors will likely look for evidence that these initiatives can stabilize revenue and margins in upcoming quarters. Myriad Genetics Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

On the earnings call, management discussed efforts to improve reimbursement, operating efficiency and the scalability of the business. Investors will likely look for evidence that these initiatives can stabilize revenue and margins in upcoming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 11% year over year to $190.7 million, missing the $206.0 million consensus estimate. Volume declined 1%, while average revenue per test dropped 9%, indicating pressure on both demand and pricing or reimbursement. Myriad Genetics Q2 loss and revenue miss

Second-quarter revenue fell 11% year over year to $190.7 million, missing the $206.0 million consensus estimate. Volume declined 1%, while average revenue per test dropped 9%, indicating pressure on both demand and pricing or reimbursement. Negative Sentiment: Myriad reported a loss of $0.25 per share versus the expected loss of $0.03 and $0.05 earnings per share a year earlier. The company also posted an operating loss, a negative net margin and negative return on equity, highlighting continued profitability challenges.

Myriad reported a loss of $0.25 per share versus the expected loss of $0.03 and $0.05 earnings per share a year earlier. The company also posted an operating loss, a negative net margin and negative return on equity, highlighting continued profitability challenges. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was reduced to approximately $770 million-$790 million, well below the roughly $862.7 million analyst consensus. TD Cowen maintained a Hold rating but lowered its price target to $4, reflecting diminished near-term expectations. TD Cowen rating and price target

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Myriad Genetics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Rashmi Kumar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 171,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,624.94. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 7,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $27,675.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 97,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,557.29. The trade was a 8.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,500,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,158 shares of the company's stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 1,951,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 1,492,405 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $6,638,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103,916.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,333 shares of the company's stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,254 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics NASDAQ: MYGN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual's risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company's core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women's health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

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