N-able (NABL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $137.9970 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.62 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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N-able Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:NABL opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a PE ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. N-able has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of N-able by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of N-able from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut N-able from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on N-able

N-able Company Profile

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Further Reading

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