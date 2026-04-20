Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.3750.

Several analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nabors Industries alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBR

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 244.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.5%

NBR stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $92.38.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $3.10. The company had revenue of $797.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nabors Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nabors Industries wasn't on the list.

While Nabors Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here