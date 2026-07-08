Go Pro
→ Sell Tesla, Buy the New King of FSD Cars (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Nano-X Imaging logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nano-X Imaging has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $4.00 versus a recent share price of $1.24.
  • Recent analyst action has been mixed: D. Boral Capital reiterated a buy with a $5 target, while Alliance Global Partners cut its target to $3 and Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.
  • The stock is also facing legal pressure, as multiple law firms have announced or pushed a federal securities class action tied to purchases made between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNOX. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nano-X Imaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $178,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 232.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,160,806 shares of the company's stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the company's stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 716.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Nano-X Imaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano-X Imaging this week:

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nano-X Imaging Right Now?

Before you consider Nano-X Imaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano-X Imaging wasn't on the list.

While Nano-X Imaging currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Currency Reset
Trump’s New Currency Reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
3 Charts That Could Change the Course of Summer Trading
3 Charts That Could Change the Course of Summer Trading
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026

Recent Videos

Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Most Aren‘t Ready for This Correction. Here‘s How to Profit.
Most Aren't Ready for This Correction. Here's How to Profit.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines