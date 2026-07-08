Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNOX. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Nano-X Imaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $178,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 232.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,160,806 shares of the company's stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the company's stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 716.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Nano-X Imaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano-X Imaging this week:

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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