Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.3333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Nanobiotix from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nanobiotix from $3.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Nanobiotix Price Performance

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

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