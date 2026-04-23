Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Rogers Communications logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Rogers from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 21.62% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (eight Buy, three Hold) with an average target of C$58.33; the stock trades around C$50.98 with a low PE of 4.00 but very high leverage (debt-to-equity ~436.50).
  • Interested in Rogers Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B - Get Free Report) NYSE: RCI had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.75 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Rogers Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.98. 970,288 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,922. The company has a market cap of C$27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.72. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$34.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.27.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for 60% of the company's total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rogers Communications Right Now?

Before you consider Rogers Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rogers Communications wasn't on the list.

While Rogers Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines