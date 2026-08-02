National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 793,902 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in National Bank by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 534,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 505,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Trading Up 1.1%

NBHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. National Bank has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). National Bank had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. National Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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