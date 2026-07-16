National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

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National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $167.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

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