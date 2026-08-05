National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$238.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock, up from their prior target price of C$217.00. Desjardins' price target indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$202.83.

Get NA alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$226.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 568,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$219.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.31. The firm has a market cap of C$87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$141.46 and a 12-month high of C$237.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here