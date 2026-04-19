National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$190.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Get NA alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$202.92 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is C$183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.16. The company has a market cap of C$78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$114.36 and a 12 month high of C$204.45.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here