National Bankshares (NKSH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect National Bankshares to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.65 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Bankshares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 4,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. National Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,055 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,364 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the bank's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised National Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on National Bankshares

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

Further Reading

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