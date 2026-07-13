National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.3480, with a volume of 2793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIZZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIZZ

National Beverage Trading Down 9.2%

The company's fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $297.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.81 million.

National Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,103 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in National Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,045 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. NASDAQ: FIZZ is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company's portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

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