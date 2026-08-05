National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.3527 per share and revenue of $448.5420 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.53%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

NESR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NESR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Energy Services Reunited

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,919,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $51,445,119.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 229,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,142,506.40. This trade represents a 89.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,129,198 shares of company stock valued at $135,731,984 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

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