National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.50.

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National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:NFG opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 26.97%.National Fuel Gas's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

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