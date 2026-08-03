Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $50.2450 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 12.17%.The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.09 million. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,580. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Natural Gas Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Natural Gas Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,828 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company's stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc NYSE: NGS is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

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