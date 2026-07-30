Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $347.1740 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,640.88. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 130.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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