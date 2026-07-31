NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Posts Earnings Results

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

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NatWest Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 705.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,545,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267,629. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 722.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 614.73. The company has a market capitalization of £56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 860 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group upgraded NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 743.75.

View Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Josh Critchley acquired 661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £3,675.16. Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait acquired 1,775 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £9,869. Insiders have acquired 6,761 shares of company stock worth $4,066,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About NatWest Group

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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