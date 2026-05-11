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NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NatWest Group shares gapped up before Monday’s market open, opening at $8.38 after closing at $7.54, though they later traded at $7.92.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.23 versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $5.83 billion versus $5.72 billion forecast.
  • NatWest Group remains a large UK banking and financial services firm, with a market cap of $63.16 billion and a relatively low P/E ratio of 8.47.
  • Interested in NatWest Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $8.38. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,845 shares trading hands.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

See Also

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