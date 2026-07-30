Navient (NAVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $142.8950 million for the quarter.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.47 million. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.19. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Navient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Navient from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navient from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,604 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,251 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 593,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation NASDAQ: NAVI is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company's core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

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