NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.2667.

Several research analysts recently commented on NATL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get NCR Atleos alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on NATL

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

Shares of NATL opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.78. NCR Atleos has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of NCR Atleos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NCR Atleos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NCR Atleos wasn't on the list.

While NCR Atleos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here