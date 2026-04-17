NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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NCR Voyix Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of VYX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $933.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.50. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.71%.NCR Voyix's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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