NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.920 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NCR Voyix's conference call:

Recurring revenue increased 3% year over year and adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $98 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 460 basis points to 18.7%.

year over year and adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $98 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 460 basis points to 18.7%. Voyix Commerce Platform momentum continued, with 25 signed contracts , $286 million in remaining contract value, 10 customers live across more than 2,000 lanes, and 16 active customer labs.

, $286 million in remaining contract value, 10 customers live across more than 2,000 lanes, and 16 active customer labs. Retail showed solid underlying performance, including 6% recurring-revenue growth, 15% growth in recurring software revenue, more than 40 new customers, and a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Restaurant revenue declined 6% excluding the hardware transition, with weaker SMB demand, delayed hardware refreshes, and the Brazil divestiture contributing to a 15% decline in restaurant adjusted EBITDA.

Management maintained full-year 2026 guidance for revenue of $2.188 billion-$2.303 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $432 million-$447 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.89-$0.92, while noting that enterprise buying cycles remain lengthy and hardware demand may stay cautious into 2027.

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NCR Voyix Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 3,000,314 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.39. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on VYX

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NCR Voyix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 966,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Further Reading

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