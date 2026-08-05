NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Up 11.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) was up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 386,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,225,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.71.

View Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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