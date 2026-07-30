Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.22, but opened at $172.18. Nebius Group shares last traded at $187.3420, with a volume of 10,038,724 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius published its 2025 sustainability report, highlighting efforts to manage the rising energy and water requirements associated with expanding toward multiple gigawatts of AI-compute capacity. The report may support the company’s credibility with customers and investors as responsible infrastructure becomes increasingly important. Nebius 2025 Sustainability Report

Nebius published its 2025 sustainability report, highlighting efforts to manage the rising energy and water requirements associated with expanding toward multiple gigawatts of AI-compute capacity. The report may support the company’s credibility with customers and investors as responsible infrastructure becomes increasingly important. Positive Sentiment: An analyst article gave Nebius a bullish view, citing its potential shift toward higher-margin AI platform-as-a-service offerings, use of third-party infrastructure and grid-decoupling technologies. The strategy could reduce capital intensity and improve margins, although execution and utilization remain important risks. Nebius PaaS Analysis

An analyst article gave Nebius a bullish view, citing its potential shift toward higher-margin AI platform-as-a-service offerings, use of third-party infrastructure and grid-decoupling technologies. The strategy could reduce capital intensity and improve margins, although execution and utilization remain important risks. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius confirmed that second-quarter 2026 results will be released before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. The date gives investors a near-term catalyst, with expectations likely centered on revenue growth, AI-compute deployment, customer demand and infrastructure spending. Nebius Second Quarter 2026 Results Date

Nebius confirmed that second-quarter 2026 results will be released before the market opens on August 12, followed by a conference call. The date gives investors a near-term catalyst, with expectations likely centered on revenue growth, AI-compute deployment, customer demand and infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Vera Rubin rack reportedly went live in Finland, adding to evidence that Nebius is bringing new AI capacity online. However, the financial impact will depend on utilization, pricing and the cost of deploying additional infrastructure. Vera Rubin Rack and Earnings Date

The company’s Vera Rubin rack reportedly went live in Finland, adding to evidence that Nebius is bringing new AI capacity online. However, the financial impact will depend on utilization, pricing and the cost of deploying additional infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Nebius previously fell alongside CoreWeave as rising credit-default-swap costs increased concern about leverage, funding needs and credit risk across AI-cloud companies. The episode underscores the sensitivity of NBIS to interest rates, capital requirements and broader sentiment toward aggressive AI infrastructure spending. AI Cloud Credit-Swap Costs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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