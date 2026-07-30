Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 27.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) were up 27.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.89 and last traded at $188.43. Approximately 41,541,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 17,067,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.22.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vera Rubin milestone supports near-term sentiment. Nebius said a Vera Rubin compute rack is now live at its Mäntsälä, Finland, data center. Investors viewed the deployment as evidence of execution and expanding AI-compute capacity. Nebius stock soars on achieving an incremental milestone

Nebius said a Vera Rubin compute rack is now live at its Mäntsälä, Finland, data center. Investors viewed the deployment as evidence of execution and expanding AI-compute capacity. Positive Sentiment: Broad AI-cloud rebound is lifting NBIS. Commentary from Zacks argues that forced selling and margin liquidations may have removed leveraged investors, potentially creating room for a rebound in AI-infrastructure shares. Nebius was among the leading AI-cloud names recovering alongside CoreWeave and Oracle. Nebius Soars as AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Commentary from Zacks argues that forced selling and margin liquidations may have removed leveraged investors, potentially creating room for a rebound in AI-infrastructure shares. Nebius was among the leading AI-cloud names recovering alongside CoreWeave and Oracle. Positive Sentiment: Potential Meta demand highlights growth opportunities. Meta could potentially spend tens of billions of dollars with CoreWeave and Nebius, according to a report. Such arrangements would reinforce demand for third-party AI-compute providers, although Meta may eventually develop competing capacity. Meta Could Spend With CoreWeave and Nebius

Meta could potentially spend tens of billions of dollars with CoreWeave and Nebius, according to a report. Such arrangements would reinforce demand for third-party AI-compute providers, although Meta may eventually develop competing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results are scheduled for August 12. The upcoming earnings release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, capacity expansion, margins and customer demand. Nebius announces second-quarter results date

The upcoming earnings release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, capacity expansion, margins and customer demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius published its 2025 sustainability report, outlining energy, water and community initiatives as it scales toward multiple gigawatts of capacity. The report provides operational context but is unlikely to be a major immediate earnings driver. Nebius 2025 Sustainability Report

Nebius published its 2025 sustainability report, outlining energy, water and community initiatives as it scales toward multiple gigawatts of capacity. The report provides operational context but is unlikely to be a major immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Competition and volatility remain key risks. Meta’s potential investment could eventually help it build competing infrastructure, while rising credit-swap costs and margin liquidations recently pressured the AI-cloud trade. NBIS’s high valuation and sharp price swings leave it particularly sensitive to changes in financing conditions and AI sentiment. Credit-swap costs hit the AI-cloud trade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NBIS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 27.1%

The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,756,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock worth $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here