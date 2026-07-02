Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 5.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $207.30 and last traded at $215.62. Approximately 24,693,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 16,430,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.18.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 626,887 shares of company stock valued at $124,696,143 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here