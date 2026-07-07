Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $193.68 and last traded at $195.19. Approximately 16,884,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 16,405,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.02.

Specifically, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares in the company, valued at $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 551,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 4.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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