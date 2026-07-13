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Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Park Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Park Aerospace with a Buy rating and a $43 price target, implying about 27.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts were also generally positive: the stock now has a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of $42.50, though Wall Street Zen recently downgraded it from strong-buy to buy.
  • Park Aerospace reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.19 versus estimates of $0.16 and revenue of $24.19 million versus expectations of $22.31 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Park Aerospace.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PKE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Park Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.39. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $39.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.31 million.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Park Aerospace by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace NYSE: PKE is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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