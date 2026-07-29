Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.33.

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ExlService Stock Up 18.0%

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 3,795,081 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,292. ExlService has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ExlService by 277.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $10,084,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. ExlService reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.55 consensus estimate and up from $0.49 a year earlier. Revenue reached $594.8 million, beating expectations of approximately $573.9 million and increasing 15.6% year over year. EXL Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

ExlService reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.55 consensus estimate and up from $0.49 a year earlier. Revenue reached $594.8 million, beating expectations of approximately $573.9 million and increasing 15.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $2.25-$2.29, above the $2.15 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of roughly $2.4 billion also exceeds expectations of about $2.3 billion, signaling stronger anticipated growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings Earnings Report

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $2.25-$2.29, above the $2.15 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of roughly $2.4 billion also exceeds expectations of about $2.3 billion, signaling stronger anticipated growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from the AI-services investment cycle. Investor coverage highlighted the potential for generative AI, agentic AI and intelligent automation to support long-term demand for specialized IT and analytics providers such as ExlService. 3 stocks with huge earnings

Investor coverage highlighted the potential for generative AI, agentic AI and intelligent automation to support long-term demand for specialized IT and analytics providers such as ExlService. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings announcements were reported across several financial outlets, reinforcing visibility around the quarter’s beat and the upgraded outlook, but they do not provide materially different information for investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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