Neil Hunt Sells 2,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) Director Neil Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,241.25. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Roku Trading Down 0.3%

ROKU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,996. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Yahoo Finance earnings preview

Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Positive Sentiment: Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Schaeffers Research earnings article

Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Positive Sentiment: Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Roku free channels article

Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Pocket-lint Roku product article

Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: The main earnings risk is continued weakness in device sales, along with uncertainty surrounding advertising trends and Roku’s pending Fox acquisition. With the stock already valued at a high earnings multiple and near its 12-month high, disappointing guidance could trigger a sharp pullback. Zacks earnings preview

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bayban grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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