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Neil Reeder Sells 8,482 Shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
B2Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: B2Gold insider Neil Reeder sold 8,482 shares on July 3 at an average price of C$5.88, reducing his position by about 45.73%. The transaction was worth roughly C$49,874.
  • Stock performance: B2Gold shares fell 3.8% to C$5.37, trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about C$7.16 billion and a beta of 1.73.
  • Analyst and dividend updates: National Bank Financial raised its price target on B2Gold to C$10.70 and maintained an outperform rating, while the stock’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.02 per share, implying a 1.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG insider Neil Reeder sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$49,874.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,193.96. The trade was a 45.73% decrease in their position.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.37. 5,032,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. B2Gold's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$9.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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