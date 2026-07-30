Nelnet (NNI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $419.9190 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $419.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.84 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nelnet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NNI opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $144.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 24.07 and a quick ratio of 24.07.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nelnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 20.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,246.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,365 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nelnet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nelnet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNI

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

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