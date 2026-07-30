NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $195.3020 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.63 million. NerdWallet's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NerdWallet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRDS

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 919,153 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $8,226,419.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,331,992 shares in the company, valued at $38,771,328.40. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,961,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,994,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NerdWallet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,058 shares of the company's stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,790 shares of the company's stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 234,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,142 shares of the company's stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet NASDAQ: NRDS is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

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