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Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Neste OYJ logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Neste OYJ has an average analyst recommendation of "Buy" from seven brokerages, with three hold ratings, one buy, and three strong buy ratings.
  • The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.40 versus the $0.30 estimate and revenue of $6.04 billion versus $5.84 billion expected.
  • Shares closed at $17.82, near their 52-week high of $18.11, after rising above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neste OYJ.

Shares of Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.89. Neste OYJ has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 billion. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neste OYJ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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