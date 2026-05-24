Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.8244.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 79.6% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 587,347 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Netflix by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 313,533 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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