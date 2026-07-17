Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the Internet television network's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.17.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of $4.19 billion and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Netflix Q2 2026 earnings report

Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a Buy rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Citi maintains Buy rating on Netflix

Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Netflix new growth initiatives

Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Reuters on Netflix weak forecast

Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness is also weighing on sentiment, with a Nasdaq selloff and concern around AI spending and semiconductor stocks amplifying pressure on NFLX shares. Tech selloff intensifies

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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