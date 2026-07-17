Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, President Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.17.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of $4.19 billion and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Netflix Q2 2026 earnings report

Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a Buy rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Citi maintains Buy rating on Netflix

Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Netflix new growth initiatives

Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Reuters on Netflix weak forecast

Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness is also weighing on sentiment, with a Nasdaq selloff and concern around AI spending and semiconductor stocks amplifying pressure on NFLX shares. Tech selloff intensifies

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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