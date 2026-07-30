NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTGR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,950.46. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 2,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $72,737.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,835.70. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,085 shares of company stock valued at $318,703. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 64.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,996 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,678 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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