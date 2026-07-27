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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 200.7% to 37,892 shares as of July 15, up from 12,601 shares on June 30. Short interest represents 0.1% of NHS’s outstanding shares, with a short-interest ratio of 0.3 days.
  • NHS shares slipped 0.2% to $6.00, near the fund’s one-year low of $5.98 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The fund declared a monthly $0.0905 dividend, payable July 31 to shareholders of record July 15, representing an annualized yield of approximately 18.1%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,892 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the June 30th total of 12,601 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. 93,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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