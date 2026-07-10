Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.18. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 112,312 shares.

Get NHS alerts: Sign Up

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,943 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund wasn't on the list.

While Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here