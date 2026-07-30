Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.19, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.16 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Neurocrine Biosciences' conference call:

Strong commercial performance: Q2 revenue exceeded $950 million, up nearly 40% year over year, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85. INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, prompting the company to raise full-year guidance to $2.825 billion–$2.875 billion.

Q2 revenue exceeded $950 million, up nearly 40% year over year, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85. INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, prompting the company to raise full-year guidance to $2.825 billion–$2.875 billion. CRENESSITY sales reached $184 million, supported by steady new-patient additions, expanding prescriber adoption, favorable reimbursement, and high persistence. Management estimates approximately 15% of diagnosed patients have been prescribed the drug, indicating substantial remaining runway.

The newly acquired VYKAT XR generated $54 million in Neurocrine-recognized Q2 sales, while pro forma sales were $94 million. Management expects sequential growth beginning in Q4 as it completes integration and works through discontinuations among patients from the initial 2025 launch bolus.

The company highlighted major anticipated 2027 catalysts, including Phase III readouts for osavampator in major depressive disorder and direclidine in schizophrenia. Neurocrine also expects to advance its obesity, muscarinic, and Friedreich’s ataxia programs.

Neurocrine ended Q2 with roughly $500 million in cash and no debt after funding the approximately $2.9 billion Soleno acquisition with cash on hand. Future earnings could face variability from acquisition-related costs, potential increased commercial investment for successful pipeline launches, and uncertainty around INGREZZA pricing under the IRA in 2029.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.50. 2,170,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,397. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $186.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.05.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,829,328.40. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $227,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,031.88. This trade represents a 44.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,235 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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