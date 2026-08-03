Neurogene (NGNE) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Neurogene to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Neurogene Price Performance

NASDAQ NGNE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.67. 16,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,619. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGNE

Insider Activity at Neurogene

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,250. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $639,932 in the last three months. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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