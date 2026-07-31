Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 269496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIME shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Neutron in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIME

Neutron Trading Up 5.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neutron news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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