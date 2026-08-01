New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

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New Era Energy & Digital Stock Performance

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. New Era Energy & Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $472.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 687.58% and a negative net margin of 2,592.43%.The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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