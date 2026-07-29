New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.3650, with a volume of 396060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of New Found Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFGC

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 65.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in New Found Gold by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,791 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold deposits in eastern Canada. The company’s principal asset is the Queensway Project, located in the Central Newfoundland gold belt, a region renowned for high-grade orogenic gold systems. New Found Gold employs systematic drilling and geophysical surveying to delineate multiple high-potential zones along a 25-kilometre strike corridor, targeting both near-surface and deeper structural targets.

The Queensway Project has garnered attention for its visible gold-bearing quartz veins and robust drill intercepts, which have extended known mineralized zones and uncovered new targets.

Further Reading

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