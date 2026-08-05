New York Times Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,576 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. NYT reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, exceeding the $0.66 consensus estimate and rising from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue reached $762.46 million, ahead of the $752.01 million forecast and up 11.2% year over year. New York Times Q2 Earnings Results

NYT reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, exceeding the $0.66 consensus estimate and rising from $0.58 a year earlier. Revenue reached $762.46 million, ahead of the $752.01 million forecast and up 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. The company posted a 13.18% net margin and 22.02% return on equity, while revenue growth and year-over-year EPS gains suggest continued benefits from its digital subscription and advertising businesses. The New York Times Company Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

The company posted a 13.18% net margin and 22.02% return on equity, while revenue growth and year-over-year EPS gains suggest continued benefits from its digital subscription and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Subscriber momentum slowed sequentially. Although the company produced higher revenue and profit, the deceleration in subscriber growth raises questions about customer acquisition costs, retention and how quickly NYT can expand beyond its core news audience. New York Times Posts Higher Revenue, as Subscriber Growth Slows

Although the company produced higher revenue and profit, the deceleration in subscriber growth raises questions about customer acquisition costs, retention and how quickly NYT can expand beyond its core news audience. Neutral Sentiment: Content breadth remains a strategic asset. Recent coverage spans politics, international affairs, climate, technology, sports and culture, potentially supporting engagement and subscription value, but the provided articles offer no direct financial guidance or measurable effect on NYT results.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in New York Times by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Down 14.4%

New York Times stock traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,561. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. New York Times has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $762.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $752.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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