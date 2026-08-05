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NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
NewAmsterdam Pharma logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly results were mixed: NewAmsterdam Pharma reported a loss of $0.52 per share, missing consensus estimates by $0.05, while revenue of $3.70 million exceeded expectations of $1.88 million.
  • Obicetrapib development advanced: The drug received a positive European CHMP recommendation, with potential EMA approval and launches in the U.K. and Germany expected by late 2026. The PREVAIL outcomes trial remains a key catalyst, with an interim analysis possible in early 2027.
  • The company is preparing for potential commercialization with more than $678 million in cash and expanded commercial leadership, while continuing investigational programs targeting diabetes, metabolic syndrome, plaque imaging and Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NewAmsterdam Pharma.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%.The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 million.

Here are the key takeaways from NewAmsterdam Pharma's conference call:

  • European regulatory progress: Obicetrapib received a positive CHMP recommendation, with EMA approval and Menarini-led launches in the U.K. and Germany anticipated by late Q4 2026.
  • PREVAIL remains the central catalyst. Management said blinded event rates are tracking favorably against BROADWAY and that an interim analysis could occur in Q1 2027, while retaining the option to continue the trial through the end of 2027 to maximize statistical power.
  • The company highlighted broad lipid effects beyond LDL reduction, including more than 40% LDL lowering with obicetrapib monotherapy, roughly 60% with the ezetimibe fixed-dose combination, substantial HDL increases, and reductions in Lp(a) and small LDL particles. These claims remain dependent on ongoing outcomes validation.
  • Commercial preparations are accelerating amid a growing lipid-treatment market, expanded treatment guidelines, and a large undertreated patient population. NewAmsterdam said it has more than $678 million in cash and has expanded its commercial and medical-affairs leadership ahead of potential launches.
  • The company is advancing additional programs, including RUBENS in patients with diabetes and metabolic syndrome, REMBRANDT for plaque imaging with the fixed-dose combination, and SPINOZA to evaluate Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers in APOE4 carriers. These programs could broaden differentiation but remain investigational and are not yet established clinical benefits.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 1,362,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,806. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.10. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,185,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at $738,870.02. This represents a 81.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAMS

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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Earnings History for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

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