NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewMarket currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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NewMarket Stock Down 1.9%

NEU opened at $850.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $787.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.54. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $580.03 and a twelve month high of $876.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $747.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in NewMarket by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 75 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in NewMarket by 100.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Further Reading

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