NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $15.45. NewtekOne shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 259,706 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded NewtekOne to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised NewtekOne from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,176,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,723,947.94. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $288,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NewtekOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company's stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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